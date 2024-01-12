TJ Holmes and Amy Robach: A Candid Discussion on Sexual Compatibility

Former GMA3 hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, who have been in a public relationship for over a year, have candidly discussed their sexual compatibility on their podcast, 'Amy and TJ.' The episode featured a sex compatibility test conducted by Michael Kaye from OkCupid, which revealed an impressive 84% compatibility rate between the pair.

Advertisment

Public Relationship, Private Details

The unveiling of Holmes and Robach's relationship led to their departure from GMA3 and subsequent divorces. Despite the public scrutiny and personal challenges, the couple has managed to maintain a strong bond, highlighted by their openness on their podcast. Their shared preferences, including a preference for sex over foreplay and the enjoyment of post-workout and shower sex, were revealed. The couple also expressed a preference for cuffs over ropes, adding a playful detail to their intimate revelations.

Exploring Future Prospects

Advertisment

During the podcast, Holmes expressed his interest in marrying Robach. However, mindful of their past marriages and the recent separation during Christmas, the couple isn't rushing into matrimony. They are considering their options while continuing to engage with their audience and participate in public events, including the New York City marathon.

Podcast Success Amid Personal Revelations

The 'Amy and TJ' podcast has been well received since its launch, with the latest episode attesting to its success. Their candid discussion about their relationship and sexual compatibility has added a new layer of depth to their public image, providing their audience with an intimate glimpse into their lives beyond the headlines. As they navigate their relationship under the public eye, their podcast serves as a platform for them to share their journey, challenges, and triumphs, keeping their audience engaged while they continue to write their love story.