Tiwa Savage Dives into Cinema with ‘WaterAndGarri’

Acclaimed Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed her entrance into the world of cinema with her first feature film, ‘WaterAndGarri.’ The news, announced via Twitter, has sent ripples of excitement throughout the entertainment industry and among her fans. The film, which has been in development for over two years, not only stars Savage in the lead role but also lists her as the executive producer. The movie is set to be released on Prime Video and will be accessible in over 240 countries and territories.

A New Chapter in an Illustrious Career

Having carved a remarkable niche for herself in the music industry, Savage’s foray into acting marks a significant evolution in her artistic journey. This venture promises to offer audiences a different dimension of her talent, with the singer describing the experience as one of the most adventurous and fulfilling endeavors of her career. The film, titled ‘WaterAndGarri’, mirrors the name of her 2021 EP, and was shot mainly in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Delving into Contemporary African Stories

The film revolves around the character of Aisha, played by Savage, an ambitious fashion designer who returns to her native Nigeria after a decade of working in the elite fashion industry in the US. Directed and edited by Meji Alabi, ‘WaterAndGarri’ co-stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde. The movie aims to present contemporary African narratives from a fresh perspective.

A Landmark Global Release

The film is a co-production between Everything Savage, Unbound Studios, and JM Films, and is set to join Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies. With the global premiere scheduled for early 2024, Savage’s debut film is poised to make a significant impact on the ever-growing Nollywood content available on Prime Video.