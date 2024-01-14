en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tirupati Temple Hosts Vibrant Rangoli Competition as part of Sankranti Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Tirupati Temple Hosts Vibrant Rangoli Competition as part of Sankranti Celebrations

In the temple town of Tirupati, a vibrant Rangoli competition added a splash of color to the Sankranti festival celebrations at the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple. The festive event, helmed by Chervireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son, Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, the TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri YSRCP candidate, unfolded on Saturday in the rural mandal of Thummalagunta.

Unleashing Creativity with Rangoli

The artistic contest, running from 2 pm to 6 pm, beckoned a large number of women and students who showcased their creativity through their intricate and colorful Rangoli designs. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as the participants, equipped with an array of vibrant colors, poured their hearts into their artwork, infusing the environment with festive spirit.

A Judicious Contest and Rewarding Talent

A discerning panel of judges meticulously reviewed each Rangoli, taking note of the creativity, precision, and innovation displayed. After a careful assessment, the winners were announced. Kumari, with her stunning design, bagged the first prize and was awarded a VVIP trolley. Lakshmi’s eye-catching design won her the second prize, a set of cookware. Latha, who secured the third position, received a kitchen set, and Swarna, who came fourth, was acknowledged for her effort.

Encouraging Participation and Recognition

Beyond the top positions, all participants were recognized for their talent and received awards, ensuring that no effort went unnoticed. The event was not just about winning but also about encouraging creativity and participation. Present at the event were WIPRO Line One Manager Rammurthy, Line Two Manager Lakshmi Narasaiah, FME Karthik, JSO Ram Mohan, among others, who appreciated the artistic spectacle.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

