Tirupati Hosts Exquisite Celebration of Poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba's Legacy

A memorable homage to the celebrated poetess Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba was recently held at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati. The event, a collaboration between Srivani, the Spiritual & Literary Forum of Sri City, and SPMVV, was a captivating confluence of literature and music, deeply immersed in Vengamamba's rich heritage.

Embracing the Literary and Musical Legacy

The celebration showcased a diverse array of discussions and performances highlighting Vengamamba's life and works. The audience was treated to an enlightening journey into the poetess's world, her profound devotion to Sri Venkateswara and her significant contribution to the realm of literature. The event was as much an exploration of Vengamamba's creative genius, as it was a tribute to her enduring legacy.

Notable Scholars and Personalities in Attendance

Among the attendees were distinguished scholars and influential personalities, including Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof Depuri Bharati, Dravida University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University Prof Bhumana Kusuma Kumari, and researcher on Vengamamba Gandham Basava Sakara Rao. Their presence added weight to the event, reaffirming the indelible mark Vengamamba has left on the literary world.

A Platform of Engagement and Appreciation

This gathering served as an engaging platform that underscored the transformative power of devotion and art, as exemplified by Vengamamba. The event was an ode to her enduring inspiration, capturing the strong resonance her works continue to have among scholars and admirers alike. The celebration was a testament to Vengamamba's timeless appeal, and an affirmation of the spiritual and artistic depths of her contributions.