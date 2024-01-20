Tippi Hedren Marks 94th Birthday with Family: A Celebration of Life and Legacy

Tippi Hedren, the iconic actress and inspiration for the legendary Alfred Hitchcock, recently marked her 94th birthday. The celebration, as revealed by her daughter, Melanie Griffith, was a lively event filled with love, laughter, and family. Griffith took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the festivities, posting two pictures of Hedren in full birthday spirit.

'CAKE TIME!' for Tippi

The first photograph showcased Hedren with her signature vibrant pink lipstick, while the second captured her in playful glasses, exclaiming 'CAKE TIME!' as she presented a piece of cake. The images painted a delightful picture of a woman who, even at 94, is full of vitality and zest.

Melanie Griffith's Tribute to 'MorMor'

Griffith affectionately referred to Hedren as 'MorMor' in her post, expressing her elation at her mother's enthusiasm for celebration. In conversations with PEOPLE, Hedren shared her anticipation for a birthday gathering with her family, citing it as the perfect way to commemorate the day. While such a celebration may seem commonplace, Hedren underlined the significance of these moments, their value amplified by the presence of loved ones.

A Legacy of Beauty and Talent

Griffith's admiration for her mother's enduring beauty was showcased at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2016. She dedicated her 'timeless beauty' award to Hedren, underlining the actress's lasting influence in Hollywood. This familial affection was further highlighted when Hedren, Griffith, and Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson came together for an interview in honor of Hedren's memoir, 'Tippi'. The conversation reflected the progression of life through three generations, marking a beautiful legacy of talent and beauty.