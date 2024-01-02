Tina Turner’s Legacy Lives On in National Musical Tour

The world of music lost an icon in the form of Tina Turner last year, but her spirit lives on in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.’ The rock n’ roll superstar, celebrated for her dynamic performances and a string of hits, has been immortalized in this ambitious stage production. The musical, which opened at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, is a tribute to Turner’s illustrious career and her immense contributions to the music industry. It will run until January 7.

A Dual Portrayal of a Music Legend

To encapsulate the life of such a larger-than-life figure like Turner, it requires the talents of not one, but two actresses. Ari Groover and Parris Lewis, both esteemed performers in their own right, are tasked with this challenge. They each portray Turner in half of the eight weekly shows during the national tour, offering their unique interpretations of this music legend.

Tina’s Influence on the Production

Despite her passing, Turner’s influence on the production is palpable. The musical narrates the story of her rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most successful musicians in history. It does so while featuring her popular songs such as ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Simply the Best,’ ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ and ‘Private Dancer.’

A Houston Homecoming

For Houston native Parris Lewis, this tour holds a special significance as she gets to perform in her hometown. Lewis, who carved a successful career with Royal Caribbean before landing this role, is excited to be a part of the show and looks forward to performing in front of her friends and family in Houston.

In an interview with Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse, both actresses discussed the unique aspects of sharing the role and whether they observe each other’s performances to influence their own portrayal. They are each bringing their distinct flair to the iconic role, ensuring that Tina Turner’s legacy continues to inspire and entertain audiences.