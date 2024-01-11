en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Knowles’ Spiritual 70th Birthday: A Destiny’s Child Serenade and a Reunion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Tina Knowles’ Spiritual 70th Birthday: A Destiny’s Child Serenade and a Reunion

On a sun-kissed Malibu Beach, California, Tina Knowles rang in her 70th year with a spiritual and empowering celebration surrounded by a circle of strong and loving women. Knowles, the matriarch behind the iconic Destiny’s Child and mother to Beyoncé, opened up about the mixed emotions surrounding this milestone, expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of affection from family, friends, and admirers.

Turning 70: A Mix of Emotions

As the waves lapped the shores of Malibu, Knowles candidly shared the anxiety that came with turning 70. Yet, amid the apprehension, she felt blessed and spoiled by the love that surrounded her. From friends from Texas and California to her ‘bonus children,’ who showered her with flowers and birthday wishes, the sense of being loved and cared for was palpable.

A Serenade from Destiny’s Child

The highlight of Knowles’ birthday was undoubtedly the serenade by Destiny’s Child, the group she played an instrumental role in guiding to global stardom. The impromptu performance not only added a musical touch to the celebration but also marked an unofficial reunion of the early 2000’s girl group, which included Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. The moment was an echo of their recent gathering for the 50th birthday of Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon, where they also sang ‘Happy Birthday.’

Love and Healing: Reflections from Destiny’s Child

Former member LaTavia Roberson reflected on the love and healing experienced during these reunions. Roberson, who missed the 70th birthday celebration, noted the significance of these moments in mending past rifts and strengthening the bonds of friendship. The only member absent from the reunion was Farrah Franklin, who had a brief stint with the group in 2000.

As the birthday candles flickered out and the last notes of Destiny’s Child’s serenade faded, Knowles looked back on her 70th birthday as a testament to her life’s journey. She expressed her gratitude for each well-wish, each flower, and each moment that made her special day what it was: a celebration of life, love, and friendship.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
47 seconds ago
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
The longstanding alliance between the entertainment industry and cereal companies has facilitated the placement of popular movie and TV show characters on cereal boxes, subtly permeating consumers’ daily life. This promotional strategy often includes toys, especially enticing to children, which fosters brand recognition from an early age. However, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece
4 mins ago
Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
4 mins ago
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
2 mins ago
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
3 mins ago
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
3 mins ago
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
Latest Headlines
World News
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
8 seconds
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
13 seconds
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
20 seconds
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
37 seconds
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
48 seconds
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
48 seconds
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
2 mins
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
2 mins
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app