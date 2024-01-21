Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Outperforms Original Film at Box Office

In a triumphant turn of events, Tina Fey's musical adaptation of her 2004 film, Mean Girls, has clinched a box office victory, amassing a staggering $50 million within a mere span of 10 days. This accomplishment marks a 17% box office surge compared to the initial film's 10-day earnings of $42 million, demonstrating the enduring allure of Fey's creative prowess.

A Comparative Glance at Success

However, when adjusted for inflation, the original film's earnings would amount to an impressive $68 million today, underlining the immense popularity of Fey's original offering. Nevertheless, the continued success of the musical adaptation, which is also rooted in Fey's Broadway hit that ran from 2018 to 2020, is an undeniable testament to her adaptability and ingenuity in the world of entertainment.

Contrasting Fortunes

This success story stands in stark contrast to Bleecker Street's recent release, 'I.S.S.', which managed a paltry box office collection of $3 million over the weekend. This underperformance is the latest in a string of commercial disappointments for the distributor, following the lukewarm reception of Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later'.

Fey's Future Prospects

Amid these developments, Fey is garnering praise for her continued success and is rumored to be a potential successor to Lorne Michaels as producer of 'Saturday Night Live.' Her background as the producer and writer of '30 Rock', a parody of 'SNL', adds weight to this possibility. Speculation is rife that with Fey at the helm, Amy Poehler and Kate McKinnon could become regular features on the show. In an interesting twist, Renee Rapp, star of 'Mean Girls', recently graced the 'SNL' stage as a musical guest, further intertwining Fey's professional endeavors.