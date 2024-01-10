en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Hits Theaters: Adapting to New Generations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Hits Theaters: Adapting to New Generations

Tina Fey’s iconic narrative, ‘Mean Girls’, is taking a new form as a movie musical adaptation, set for its grand theater release this week. From its inception as a Paramount film in 2004 that grossed $130 million, to its Broadway musical adaptation in 2018, ‘Mean Girls’ has been a cultural phenomenon. Now, it returns to the silver screen, but this time, with a twist of song and dance.

Adapting to New Generations

The story, rooted in Rosalind Wiseman’s ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes’, retains its beloved characters and iconic elements – think Mathletes and wearing pink on Wednesdays. Yet, it also reflects the changes in high school culture and comedy, addressing the evolution of social media and societal norms. This adaptation aims to stay relevant to new generations while preserving the sharp wit and cultural resonance of the original.

Tina Fey’s Enduring Influence

Tina Fey, the author of the Broadway book and the screenplay for the new adaptation, has been the backbone of the ‘Mean Girls’ narrative for over two decades. She began working on the script in the early 2000s, and now, she reprises her role from the original movie alongside Tim Meadows. Fey’s enduring influence and commitment have played a significant role in making ‘Mean Girls’ a crucial piece of pop culture.

Critical Reception and Future Prospects

Despite some criticism, including from Wiseman for not being involved in subsequent versions, the ‘Mean Girls’ franchise has managed to keep its relevance over the years. With the new movie’s projected box office gross and critical reception, it seems poised to continue its cultural legacy. The anticipation surrounding the movie musical release underlines the power of the ‘Mean Girls’ brand and its enduring appeal.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

