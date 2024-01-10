Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’: 20 Years of Cultural Phenomenon Evolution

Over the past two decades, Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ has transformed from a screenplay into an enduring cultural phenomenon. The journey began in the summers of 2002 and 2003, when Fey, inspired by coffee and chocolate-covered doughnuts, crafted the film’s script in a Fire Island rental home. The film, released in 2004, was based on the nonfiction book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes’ by Rosalind Wiseman, and grossed $130 million, launching the careers of stars like Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

The Phenomenon of ‘Mean Girls’

The narrative, with its iconic phrases, has become deeply ingrained in popular culture. With a script that was both sharp and sardonic, ‘Mean Girls’ managed to capture the essence of adolescent rivalry and the relentless pursuit of popularity in high school. The enduring legacy of ‘Mean Girls’ is not just in its commercial success, but in how it has resonated with audiences, and continues to be quoted and referenced in popular culture.

From Screen to Stage and Back Again

In 2018, ‘Mean Girls’ was adapted into a Broadway musical, with Fey writing the book and her husband, Jeff Richmond, providing the music. The show is set to open in London’s West End in June. More recently, a movie musical version penned by Fey hit theaters, further expanding the ‘Mean Girls’ universe. This adaptation, while flashy and entertaining, has garnered mixed reviews, with some critics noting that the cast struggled to emotionally connect with the audience.

Controversy Surrounding Adaptations

The evolution of ‘Mean Girls’ has not been without controversy. Rosalind Wiseman, upon whose book the original film was based, has criticized Fey and Paramount for excluding her from the subsequent adaptations. Despite these criticisms, Fey has not publicly commented and continues to drive the narrative of ‘Mean Girls’ into new and exciting arenas.