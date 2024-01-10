en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’: 20 Years of Cultural Phenomenon Evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’: 20 Years of Cultural Phenomenon Evolution

Over the past two decades, Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ has transformed from a screenplay into an enduring cultural phenomenon. The journey began in the summers of 2002 and 2003, when Fey, inspired by coffee and chocolate-covered doughnuts, crafted the film’s script in a Fire Island rental home. The film, released in 2004, was based on the nonfiction book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes’ by Rosalind Wiseman, and grossed $130 million, launching the careers of stars like Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

The Phenomenon of ‘Mean Girls’

The narrative, with its iconic phrases, has become deeply ingrained in popular culture. With a script that was both sharp and sardonic, ‘Mean Girls’ managed to capture the essence of adolescent rivalry and the relentless pursuit of popularity in high school. The enduring legacy of ‘Mean Girls’ is not just in its commercial success, but in how it has resonated with audiences, and continues to be quoted and referenced in popular culture.

From Screen to Stage and Back Again

In 2018, ‘Mean Girls’ was adapted into a Broadway musical, with Fey writing the book and her husband, Jeff Richmond, providing the music. The show is set to open in London’s West End in June. More recently, a movie musical version penned by Fey hit theaters, further expanding the ‘Mean Girls’ universe. This adaptation, while flashy and entertaining, has garnered mixed reviews, with some critics noting that the cast struggled to emotionally connect with the audience.

Controversy Surrounding Adaptations

The evolution of ‘Mean Girls’ has not been without controversy. Rosalind Wiseman, upon whose book the original film was based, has criticized Fey and Paramount for excluding her from the subsequent adaptations. Despite these criticisms, Fey has not publicly commented and continues to drive the narrative of ‘Mean Girls’ into new and exciting arenas.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars
The thriving music scene of Portland is abuzz with excitement as it braces for a series of music events featuring both local and national artists. Among the key highlights are soul singer Blossom’s concert, Jay Si Proof’s album launch, and a performance by hip-hop legend, Too $hort. Blossom’s Soulful Performance Portland’s own soul singer, Blossom,
Portland Music Scene: A Mélange of Local Talent and National Stars
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
36 mins ago
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
37 mins ago
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
13 mins ago
Pixar's 'Elemental': A Trailblazer in Storytelling and Animation
Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU 'Warsaw Live Sessions' 2024 with Global Jazz Talents
20 mins ago
Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU 'Warsaw Live Sessions' 2024 with Global Jazz Talents
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
35 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
3 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
5 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
6 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
7 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
7 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
8 mins
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
9 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
9 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
10 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
52 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app