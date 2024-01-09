en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey’s Daughters Influence New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie: Revealed at NYC Premiere

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Tina Fey's Daughters Influence New 'Mean Girls' Movie: Revealed at NYC Premiere

On a chilly evening in New York City, the red carpet shimmered under the city lights as the cast and crew of Mean Girls gathered for the movie’s premiere. The buzz was palpable, the excitement infectious, and at the heart of it all stood Tina Fey, renowned actress, comedian, and the creative force behind the iconic story.

The Mother’s Touch

As Fey navigated the labyrinth of cameras and microphones, she revealed a unique resource she had tapped into during the creative process – her daughters, Alice and Penelope. In an age where social media is king, Fey considered updating the infamous ‘burn book’ into a private Instagram account. However, her daughters, who Fey candidly admits are her toughest critics, insisted on the classic, tactile burn book.

Keeping up with the Teens

Fey, along with her husband, Jeffrey Richmond, also shared their playful take on connecting with their daughters’ interests. By claiming to know the celebrities their girls adore, they’ve found a clever, humorous way to maintain their ‘cool parent’ status.

Revisiting the Iconic Story

When it comes to the 2024 version of Mean Girls, Fey aimed to strike a balance between the familiar and the fresh. She shared that the film’s songs are set for a more ‘pop’ sound, contrasting the Broadway version’s requirement for theater projection. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Tim Meadows, Angourie Rice, Rene Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Philipps. Fey herself will once again grace the screen as the beloved teacher Miss Norbury. Highlighting the ‘very cool directing team’ and choreographer, Fey expressed confidence in the team’s ability to reignite the magic of the iconic story for a new generation.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

