en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to ‘Mean Girls’, No Singing Involved

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to ‘Mean Girls’, No Singing Involved

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows have made a triumphant return to the silver screen, reprising their iconic roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall in the new movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’. However, the duo has a unique stipulation for their return: they have both agreed not to sing.

Preserving the Continuity of ‘Mean Girls’

Amidst the melodious journey of the all-new ‘Mean Girls’, the decision for Fey and Meadows not to sing stems from an astute observation of reality. Teachers often enjoy long careers, making it plausible for the characters of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall to still be at North Shore High after nearly two decades. Meadows had previously revisited his character in the ‘Mean Girls 2’ TV movie, but Fey was not involved.

Nostalgia Meets New Generation

The original ‘Mean Girls’ movie, a cult classic released in April 2004, introduced audiences to unforgettable characters portrayed by an ensemble cast including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. The current adaptation draws inspiration from the 2018 Broadway musical and infuses it with a fresh cast of talented actors. Angourie Rice steps into the shoes of Cady, with Renée Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

The new version of ‘Mean Girls’ features an impressive cast. Alongside Rice and Rapp, actors like Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, Jaquel Spivey, Auli’i Cravalho, and Busy Philipps have joined the ensemble, providing a blend of established and rising talent. Fey has expressed excitement about the casting, praising the charisma of the new ensemble and the energy they bring to the iconic story.

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie is now playing in theaters, promising a captivating blend of nostalgia, fresh talent, and contemporary culture. It offers a unique exploration of the ‘Mean Girls’ universe, raising questions about its continuity and evoking excitement among fans and newcomers alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
12 seconds ago
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
The stage was set, the lights were lit, and the beats reverberated through the studio as Lithuania embarked on its quest to select its representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. This Saturday, the national broadcaster LRT aired the first heat of the national selection show Eurovizija.LT where eight hopefuls vied for two spots in
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
3 mins ago
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
3 mins ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Rob Wolfe: Igniting Passion for Antique Picking Amid Controversy
2 mins ago
Rob Wolfe: Igniting Passion for Antique Picking Amid Controversy
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
2 mins ago
Miles Morales: Spider-Man 15 - A Tale of Family, Redemption, and Heroism
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
2 mins ago
Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success
Latest Headlines
World News
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
20 seconds
New Mexico Triumphs Over San Diego State in College Basketball
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
24 seconds
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
1 min
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
1 min
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
2 mins
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
2 mins
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
2 mins
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
2 mins
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
2 mins
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app