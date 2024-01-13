Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Return to ‘Mean Girls’, No Singing Involved

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows have made a triumphant return to the silver screen, reprising their iconic roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall in the new movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’. However, the duo has a unique stipulation for their return: they have both agreed not to sing.

Preserving the Continuity of ‘Mean Girls’

Amidst the melodious journey of the all-new ‘Mean Girls’, the decision for Fey and Meadows not to sing stems from an astute observation of reality. Teachers often enjoy long careers, making it plausible for the characters of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall to still be at North Shore High after nearly two decades. Meadows had previously revisited his character in the ‘Mean Girls 2’ TV movie, but Fey was not involved.

Nostalgia Meets New Generation

The original ‘Mean Girls’ movie, a cult classic released in April 2004, introduced audiences to unforgettable characters portrayed by an ensemble cast including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. The current adaptation draws inspiration from the 2018 Broadway musical and infuses it with a fresh cast of talented actors. Angourie Rice steps into the shoes of Cady, with Renée Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

The new version of ‘Mean Girls’ features an impressive cast. Alongside Rice and Rapp, actors like Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, Jaquel Spivey, Auli’i Cravalho, and Busy Philipps have joined the ensemble, providing a blend of established and rising talent. Fey has expressed excitement about the casting, praising the charisma of the new ensemble and the energy they bring to the iconic story.

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie is now playing in theaters, promising a captivating blend of nostalgia, fresh talent, and contemporary culture. It offers a unique exploration of the ‘Mean Girls’ universe, raising questions about its continuity and evoking excitement among fans and newcomers alike.