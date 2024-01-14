en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Reprise Roles in ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical: A Nostalgic Reunion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Reprise Roles in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: A Nostalgic Reunion

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, renowned for their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall in ‘Mean Girls’, have returned to the spotlight with a reprisal of their iconic roles in the new movie musical adaptation of the same. The decision to reprise their roles came with a singular condition: they wanted to keep their performances song-free.

A Reunion Nearly Two Decades in the Making

Fey, the multitalented artiste who also penned and produced ‘Mean Girls’, shared insights into her reunion with Meadows in a recent interview. The nostalgic undertone of their collaboration, nearly 20 years after the original 2004 movie debuted, was palpable. Fey humorously addressed the inconsistencies in the storyline, referring to it as a ‘multiverse’.

The Musical: A New Take on an Old Favorite

The film musical is a reimagining based on the 2018 Broadway musical. It continues to navigate the story of Cady, a high school student grappling with the intricate social dynamics of her new school, and her encounters with a group known as ‘The Plastics’. The musical offers a fresh cast, including Angourie Rice as Cady and Renée Rapp as Regina, yet remains faithful to the themes of the original film.

‘Mean Girls’: A Cultural Icon

‘Mean Girls’ has become a cultural touchstone since its inception, inspiring various productions such as the 2011 TV movie ‘Mean Girls 2’, where Meadows reprised his role, but Fey did not participate. The new ‘Mean Girls’ film, with its familiar faces and storylines, is currently enchanting audiences in theaters, contributing to the continuity of the Mean Girls universe.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

