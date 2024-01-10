Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s 2024 Restless Leg Tour: A Unique Comedy Experience

Comedy heavyweights and former SNL co-anchors, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are once again joining forces for their 2024 Restless Leg Tour. The beloved duo has lined up 22 performances for this winter season, including a special run of 11 shows at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre during what is fondly known as the ‘Galentine’s season.’

Restless Leg Tour: Ticket Details

For fans eager to get a piece of the comedic action, it’s essential to note that ticket prices are not on the lower end of the spectrum. The starting price for tickets on Vivid Seats, a reputable secondary market ticketing platform, stands at $65 before fees. For the Beacon Theatre shows specifically, ticket prices begin at $111, once again, before fees. It’s important to bear in mind that these prices are not static and can fluctuate based on demand.

Vivid Seats: A Safe and Secure Platform

Vivid Seats guarantees a safe and secure transaction for every customer, ensuring that tickets are delivered well before the event. It’s a trustworthy solution for those looking to secure their place at one of Fey and Poehler’s much-anticipated performances.

A Unique Experience with Every Show

One key characteristic of the Restless Leg Tour is its dynamic nature. Fey and Poehler are continually crafting new material, ensuring that each performance offers a fresh and engaging experience for the audience. This element of surprise is a treat for those attending multiple shows as they can expect a unique experience each time.

Beyond Fey and Poehler’s tour, 2024 is shaping up to be a vibrant year for comedy on the road. Other notable acts include Steve Martin and Martin Short, Seth Meyers with John Oliver, Wanda Sykes, Ilana Glazer, and Brett Goldstein. Lists of the biggest comedians on tour and SNL alumni performing across North America are also available for comedy enthusiasts.