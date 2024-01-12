en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: A Lifelong SNL Connection Fueled by Friendship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: A Lifelong SNL Connection Fueled by Friendship

Comedy veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, best known for their time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), have cultivated a bond that transcends their shared professional history. Currently lighting up stages with their joint comedy tour, ‘Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour’, the duo’s relationship echoes the old adage that true friendship withstands the test of time.

SNL: The Common Thread

While the two comedians wrapped up their SNL stints in 2006 and 2008 respectively, their connection to the iconic show remains unsevered. Despite hectic schedules, Fey and Poehler carve out time to watch SNL together, especially amidst the bustle of their ongoing tour. In the absence of shared viewing moments, live-texting during the show’s broadcast keeps their connection alive.

Behind the Laughter

Fey’s insider knowledge of the show’s workings, gained from her time as an SNL head writer, often prompts her to dissect the show’s structure. This critical eye, while occasionally irking her children, signifies a deep-rooted respect for the stage that launched her career.

The Power of Friendship

This duo’s camaraderie extends beyond shared professional experiences. Their deep friendship, likened to a good marriage, underscores the value they place on relationships that evolve through various life stages. Poehler’s appreciation for Fey’s work ethic and understanding of her comedic timing has enriched their collaborations, including their celebrated stint as Golden Globes co-hosts.

The full extent of Fey’s reflections on their friendship, career, and shared love for SNL will be unveiled in her forthcoming interview on NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist on January 14.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
The spinoff of the highly successful Southern Charm, named Southern Hospitality, is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of personal and professional drama, unfolding among the staff of Leva Bonaparte’s trendy Charleston nightspot, Republic. The show’s cast, consisting of Bradley Carter, Leva Bonaparte, Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
Sony Rumored to Launch New DualSense 'v2' Controller: Leaked Details Emerge
4 mins ago
Sony Rumored to Launch New DualSense 'v2' Controller: Leaked Details Emerge
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
4 mins ago
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
2 mins ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024
2 mins ago
Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024
Lord of the Rings Duo Reunite for Stage Production in Halifax
3 mins ago
Lord of the Rings Duo Reunite for Stage Production in Halifax
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
8 seconds
Nebraska Athletics Presses Ahead with Events Amid Winter Weather
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
21 seconds
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
47 seconds
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irving Denies New Misconduct Allegations
Panthers vs. Vikings: A Clash of Titans in the Gopher Conference
51 seconds
Panthers vs. Vikings: A Clash of Titans in the Gopher Conference
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
1 min
Conor McGregor Unveils New Buzz-Cut Look Ahead of UFC Title Fight
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
3 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
3 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
4 mins
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
4 mins
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app