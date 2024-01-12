Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: A Lifelong SNL Connection Fueled by Friendship

Comedy veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, best known for their time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), have cultivated a bond that transcends their shared professional history. Currently lighting up stages with their joint comedy tour, ‘Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour’, the duo’s relationship echoes the old adage that true friendship withstands the test of time.

SNL: The Common Thread

While the two comedians wrapped up their SNL stints in 2006 and 2008 respectively, their connection to the iconic show remains unsevered. Despite hectic schedules, Fey and Poehler carve out time to watch SNL together, especially amidst the bustle of their ongoing tour. In the absence of shared viewing moments, live-texting during the show’s broadcast keeps their connection alive.

Behind the Laughter

Fey’s insider knowledge of the show’s workings, gained from her time as an SNL head writer, often prompts her to dissect the show’s structure. This critical eye, while occasionally irking her children, signifies a deep-rooted respect for the stage that launched her career.

The Power of Friendship

This duo’s camaraderie extends beyond shared professional experiences. Their deep friendship, likened to a good marriage, underscores the value they place on relationships that evolve through various life stages. Poehler’s appreciation for Fey’s work ethic and understanding of her comedic timing has enriched their collaborations, including their celebrated stint as Golden Globes co-hosts.

The full extent of Fey’s reflections on their friendship, career, and shared love for SNL will be unveiled in her forthcoming interview on NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist on January 14.