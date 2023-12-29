en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Leads Box Office, ‘Aquaman’ Falters

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Leads Box Office, ‘Aquaman’ Falters

As the year draws to a close, the film industry has seen a mix of fortunes. Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka,’ a backstory of the beloved Roald Dahl character, has emerged as the Christmas box office champion, surpassing the $100 million mark in the U.S. and raking in global earnings of over $270 million. On the other hand, the DC superhero movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has not fared as well, mirroring a broader disappointing trend for the film industry during this holiday season.

Unforeseen Triumph of ‘Wonka’

‘Wonka’ has proven to be a surprising success, appealing to audiences over the winter holidays and presenting a glimmer of hope for Warner Bros. The film, which tells the story of how Willy Wonka became a world-famous chocolate maker, has grossed 85.8 million domestically and 171.3 million overseas. Its performance is hailed, with critics praising Timothée Chalamet’s rendition of the character. Director Paul King has even expressed interest in a potential sequel given the film’s success.

Disappointing Performance of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Contrastingly, the underwhelming results for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ starring Jason Momoa, reflect a challenging season for the industry. Compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday revenues have fallen by 52 percent. This downturn has affected Hollywood studios and theater owners alike, indicating a tough season ahead.

Signaling Larger Industry Challenges

The contrasting performance of these films underscores the larger narrative of the entertainment industry’s struggles during the holiday season. Despite the success of ‘Wonka,’ the overall marketplace is up only slightly compared to the previous year. As the industry grapples with these challenges, it remains to be seen how the new year’s box office will fare. With another big film anchored by Chalamet, ‘Dune: Part Two,’ expected to do well, the industry has its eyes set on the future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gary Oldman Critiques His 'Harry Potter' Performance: A Reflective Perspective

By Nimrah Khatoon

South Africa Mourns the Passing of Arts Icon Mbongeni Ngema

By BNN Correspondents

2024's Fashion Forecast: Underwear as Trousers

By BNN Correspondents

Hip Hop Powerhouse Nasty C Set to Electrify Illusionz Club, Lilongwe

By Geeta Pillai

Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Breakups, Collaborations, and Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Entertainment: A Year of Breakups, Collaborations, and Controversies
Artist’s Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Artist's Vision Transforms Crime-ridden Johannesburg Park
Malaika Arora’s Comments Spark Marriage Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

Malaika Arora's Comments Spark Marriage Speculation
BlackPink’s Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers

By BNN Correspondents

BlackPink's Lisa Ignites Fashion Frenzy with Adidas Bermuda Sneakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
2 mins
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize
4 mins
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: A Campaign of Controversy and Determination
5 mins
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: A Campaign of Controversy and Determination
The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat Events in the U.S.: Who's at Risk?
5 mins
The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat Events in the U.S.: Who's at Risk?
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
6 mins
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
6 mins
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
7 mins
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
7 mins
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
8 mins
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
35 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app