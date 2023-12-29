Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ Leads Box Office, ‘Aquaman’ Falters

As the year draws to a close, the film industry has seen a mix of fortunes. Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka,’ a backstory of the beloved Roald Dahl character, has emerged as the Christmas box office champion, surpassing the $100 million mark in the U.S. and raking in global earnings of over $270 million. On the other hand, the DC superhero movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has not fared as well, mirroring a broader disappointing trend for the film industry during this holiday season.

Unforeseen Triumph of ‘Wonka’

‘Wonka’ has proven to be a surprising success, appealing to audiences over the winter holidays and presenting a glimmer of hope for Warner Bros. The film, which tells the story of how Willy Wonka became a world-famous chocolate maker, has grossed 85.8 million domestically and 171.3 million overseas. Its performance is hailed, with critics praising Timothée Chalamet’s rendition of the character. Director Paul King has even expressed interest in a potential sequel given the film’s success.

Disappointing Performance of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Contrastingly, the underwhelming results for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ starring Jason Momoa, reflect a challenging season for the industry. Compared to the same period in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday revenues have fallen by 52 percent. This downturn has affected Hollywood studios and theater owners alike, indicating a tough season ahead.

Signaling Larger Industry Challenges

The contrasting performance of these films underscores the larger narrative of the entertainment industry’s struggles during the holiday season. Despite the success of ‘Wonka,’ the overall marketplace is up only slightly compared to the previous year. As the industry grapples with these challenges, it remains to be seen how the new year’s box office will fare. With another big film anchored by Chalamet, ‘Dune: Part Two,’ expected to do well, the industry has its eyes set on the future.