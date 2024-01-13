en English
Arts & Entertainment

Timi Dakolo Celebrates Southern Nigeria in New Single ‘Men of the South’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Timi Dakolo Celebrates Southern Nigeria in New Single ‘Men of the South’

Acclaimed Nigerian artist, Timi Dakolo has unveiled a captivating new single titled ‘Men of the South’. This musical tribute celebrates the wealth, tenacity, and cultural heritage of the people from the southern region of his home country, Nigeria.

Embracing the Rich Cultural Tapestry

Produced by the renowned Masterkraft, ‘Men of the South’ showcases Dakolo’s soulful vocals and poignant lyrics. The song aims to honor and celebrate the extravagance and rich cultural background of South-South Nigerians. As a native of Bayelsa State himself, Dakolo’s music is known for its extraordinary ability to connect with audiences on a deep, emotional level. ‘Men of the South’ is no exception, provoking a sense of pride and joy in the listener.

A Musical Journey Through South-South Nigeria

The song skillfully leverages African rhythmic melodies and harmonies, taking the audience on a unique musical journey. It celebrates the region’s significant contributions to the nation, encapsulating the vibrancy and resilience of the Southern part of Nigeria. This heartfelt tribute promises to resonate deeply with listeners, evoking a sense of admiration and celebration for the Southern Nigerian heritage.

Testament to the ‘Treasure Trove’ of South-South Nigeria

Dakolo has shared that this single is a testament to the ‘treasure trove’ that is South-South Nigeria, highlighting its contributions to the rich cultural mosaic of the country. ‘Men of the South’ is now accessible on all streaming platforms, providing fans with a glimpse of Dakolo’s heartfelt music ahead of the release of his much-anticipated upcoming album.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

