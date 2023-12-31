en English
Arts & Entertainment

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:43 pm EST
Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

As the curtains of 2023 begin to close, the world turns its eyes to the heart of New York City, where the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square is set to light up the eve. This vibrant celebration, which signals the dawn of a fresh year, is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators on-site and over a billion viewers worldwide. While NBC has opted out of broadcasting national New Year’s Eve programming, owing to a clash with ‘Sunday Night Football’, other networks have stepped up to bring the festive cheer into living rooms across the globe.

ABC’s Star-studded Celebration

ABC earmarks the evening with its ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET. The show will be hosted by the charismatic Ryan Seacrest, joined by Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai, and Dayanara Torres. The line-up features performances from chart-toppers such as Cardi B and LL Cool J, promising an electrifying start to the new year.

CNN’s Digital Countdown

CNN is set to stream its celebration live on CNN Max and its website and app. The evening will be hosted by the dynamic duo, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, while Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over the helm after midnight. Adding to the excitement are performances from global sensations Enrique Iglesias and the Jonas Brothers.

CBS’s Country Music Night

CBS‘s celebration will beam live from Nashville, Tennessee, the home of country music. The event will be hosted by Elle King and Rachel Smith, featuring foot-stomping performances by country music stars Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett.

Times Square’s In-person Experience

For those opting to witness the mesmerizing spectacle in person, Times Square will open its doors from 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the event will stream on NBC New York and Peacock. Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell are set to host the in-person festivities, which include performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Rida.

Amid the festive atmosphere, safety remains paramount. With the NYPD increasing security and the FBI stating no credible threats to New York City, stringent measures are in place to ensure a safe celebration. As we bid adieu to 2023, the world stands united in anticipation, ready to welcome 2024 with hope, joy, and a spirit of resilience.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

