Times Square Ball Drop: A Century-Old Tradition Ushers in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Times Square Ball Drop: A Century-Old Tradition Ushers in 2024

As the clock struck midnight, a sea of eyes in Times Square and billions worldwide turned towards a gleaming sphere suspended above the bustling cityscape of New York. This sphere, a 12-foot diameter ball weighing 11,875 pounds, adorned with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles and illuminated by 32,256 LEDs, marked the advent of a new year, 2024.

The Genesis of a Tradition

The New Year’s Eve ball drop, a tradition watched by more than one billion people worldwide, harks back to the 1800s. Originally a time-signaling device for sailors, the first ‘time ball’ was installed in Portsmouth, England. The American tradition began with a similar ball installed at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. in 1845. Fast forward to 1907, and the New York Times initiated the modern practice of a New Year’s ball drop. A ban on fireworks called for the creation of an alternative celebration, and Jacob Starr rose to the occasion. Starr crafted an iron and wood ball, manually lowered and illuminated to signal the arrival of a new year.

(Read Also: Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey’s Rise to Power)

A Modern Spectacle

Over the years, the ball’s design and technology have evolved significantly. Each of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles represents virtues like love, wisdom, and kindness. Amidst the festivities, thousands of volunteers drop 3,000 pounds of confetti, a task that takes 200 sanitation workers about six hours to clean up post-celebration. Revelers can participate by inscribing wishes on confetti, adding a personal touch to the jubilations.

(Read Also: European Union’s New Pact Eases Italy’s Economic Concerns)

Challenges and Security

Despite free public access to the event, establishments around Times Square offer premium packages for those seeking comfort and a prime view. But, the event is not without its practical challenges. The absence of portable restrooms leads some attendees to resort to wearing adult diapers to maintain their spot in the crowd. Security is paramount during the ball drop, with extensive measures including 1,200 security cameras and a significant NYPD presence, especially in the wake of recent terror-related incidents.

As 2024 begins, the ball drop tradition stands as a testament to human resilience and hope, a beacon of light ushering in a new chapter amidst the complexities of life.

Arts & Entertainment Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

