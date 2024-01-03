Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado Set to Release New Song Following TikTok Resurgence

The music industry is buzzing with anticipation as a trio of familiar voices prepares to once again take to the airwaves. Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado are set to release a new track next week, following the resurgence of their 2007 chart-topper ‘Give It To Me’ on TikTok. The forthcoming song promises to be another masterpiece from this dynamic collaboration, with fans eagerly counting down to its release.

The Teaser

Underscoring the growing excitement, Timbaland took to Instagram to tease fans with a snippet of the upcoming track. The music maestro announced that the new song would hit the airwaves next Friday, September 1, 2023, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation and anticipation.

The Healing Reunion

During her appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘High Low’ podcast, Nelly Furtado shed light on the creative process behind the new song. Furtado shared that reuniting with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake in the studio was a ‘healing’ experience. The ‘Promiscuous Girl’ singer described the process of creating the new song as authentic, stating that it started with Timbaland and Timberlake working on music for about a year before she joined the collaboration.

The New Direction

Furtado further revealed that she felt her role in the new song was to steer the collaboration in a fresh direction. She emphasized the positive energy and personal relevance of the lyrics in the forthcoming track. This revelation has further fueled fan curiosity about the new song, setting the stage for what promises to be a grand unveiling.