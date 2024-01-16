Tim Malcolm: From 90 Day Fiancé Fame to Successful Entrepreneurship

Recognized for his multiple appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Tim Malcolm has won the hearts of many viewers. From participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to The Single Life and Pillow Talk, Malcolm's reality TV journey is as remarkable as his entrepreneurial venture.

Tim Malcolm: A Reality TV Star and Businessman

When he's not in front of the camera, Malcolm is engrossed in his prosperous custom gun business, Gringo Guns, based in North Carolina. The company is not merely a firearms dealer. Instead, it transforms firearms into pieces of art through custom engraving, gold plating, and stainless polishing. Each firearm undergoes a unique transformation, with jobs starting at a high-end $2,000 price point.

A Luxurious Lifestyle

Malcolm's estimated net worth falls between $1 and $5 million. This substantial wealth comes not only from his successful business but also from earnings on the celebrity shout-out platform Cameo and his involvement in cryptocurrency. He enjoys the finer things in life, flaunting luxury items like a Versace watch, which he proudly showcased on social media.

Personal Life and Future TV Appearances

In 2021, viewers got to meet Malcolm's new partner, Linda, on the show. However, their relationship ended in early 2023. Despite this personal setback, Malcolm will be returning to the reality TV scene in the upcoming season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, set to premiere in January 2024. Moreover, he continues to share a close and supportive relationship with his ex-fiancé Veronica, maintaining public interactions and a strong bond.