Tilly Ramsay Steps into the Culinary Spotlight with 'Dish It Out'

Tilly Ramsay, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter and an emerging culinary talent, is all set to host her new cooking show, 'Dish It Out'. The 22-year-old, known for her previous stints on her father's TV programs and her children's cooking show, 'Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch', is now gearing up to demonstrate her culinary prowess on a larger scale.

Advertisment

Stepping into the Culinary Spotlight

With a strong social media presence, boasting over a million Instagram followers, Tilly shares her kitchen experiments and snippets of life with her famous family. Her new show, 'Dish It Out', will have her cooking international dishes from a mystery box of ingredients supplied by chefs and home cooks globally.

Amazon MGM Studios and Tastemade Collaboration

Advertisment

'Dish It Out' is part of a multi-year first-look deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Tastemade, under which 15 original lifestyle programs will be produced for Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. The series has been greenlit for 32 episodes, and production is set to commence in 2024 at Tastemade's London studios.

Tilly Ramsay: More Than a Celebrity Daughter

While Tilly's culinary pursuits have been gaining recognition, she has also been noted for her participation in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2021, where she confronted radio presenter Steve Allen's negative comments about her appearance. Allen later apologized, and Tilly's stand against public scrutiny of weight and appearance has garnered appreciation during her increasing public engagements.