Tillie Amartey’s On-Air Blunder on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

In a live appearance on ‘The One Show,’ Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey reportedly shocked viewers with an on-air blunder. The 20-year-old actress was discussing the new series of the school-based drama alongside her co-star Angela Griffin when she seemingly lost control of her language. Responding to co-star Michelle Keegan’s nerve-wracking helicopter ride story, Amartey let slip a profanity, saying, ‘Oh f… I feel a bit sick.’

Audience Reaction and Social Media Backlash

This incident drew immediate reactions from viewers, many of whom took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disapproval. The demand for an apology for her use of bad language surged, causing a bit of a stir in the online community. Following this faux pas, Amartey appeared embarrassed, possibly realizing the slip-up she had made on air.

Amartey’s Recent Appearances and Rumors

In addition to this headline-making appearance on ‘The One Show,’ Tillie Amartey’s recent performance on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas special has also been a talking point. Despite her impressive dance moves, she did not clinch the win. Further adding to the buzz surrounding Amartey, whispers of a budding romance between her and rugby player Danny Cipriani have been making rounds.

Anticipation for Future Developments

Amartey’s on-air slip and subsequent embarrassment, her dance performance, and rumored romance have all served to heighten public interest in her. As viewers await an apology or clarification regarding the on-air incident, they also look forward to seeing how her career and personal life unfold in the coming days.