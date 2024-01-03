en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tillie Amartey’s On-Air Blunder on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Tillie Amartey’s On-Air Blunder on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

In a live appearance on ‘The One Show,’ Waterloo Road actress Tillie Amartey reportedly shocked viewers with an on-air blunder. The 20-year-old actress was discussing the new series of the school-based drama alongside her co-star Angela Griffin when she seemingly lost control of her language. Responding to co-star Michelle Keegan’s nerve-wracking helicopter ride story, Amartey let slip a profanity, saying, ‘Oh f… I feel a bit sick.’

Audience Reaction and Social Media Backlash

This incident drew immediate reactions from viewers, many of whom took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disapproval. The demand for an apology for her use of bad language surged, causing a bit of a stir in the online community. Following this faux pas, Amartey appeared embarrassed, possibly realizing the slip-up she had made on air.

Amartey’s Recent Appearances and Rumors

In addition to this headline-making appearance on ‘The One Show,’ Tillie Amartey’s recent performance on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas special has also been a talking point. Despite her impressive dance moves, she did not clinch the win. Further adding to the buzz surrounding Amartey, whispers of a budding romance between her and rugby player Danny Cipriani have been making rounds.

Anticipation for Future Developments

Amartey’s on-air slip and subsequent embarrassment, her dance performance, and rumored romance have all served to heighten public interest in her. As viewers await an apology or clarification regarding the on-air incident, they also look forward to seeing how her career and personal life unfold in the coming days.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Hwjn': A Unique Take on Fantasy Romance in Film

By BNN Correspondents

Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations' First Venture: A Family Entertainer

By BNN Correspondents

Rob Lowe's Candid Reflection on Losing 'Footloose' Role to Kevin Bacon

By BNN Correspondents

Memorial Plaque Unveiled for Peter, a 70-Year Veteran of West Somerset Brass Band

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Sony TV to Premiere 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'; 'Farrar' to be Screened at Chi ...
heart comment 0
India’s Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country’s Contemporary Music Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

India's Independent Music Revolution: A Deep Dive into the Country's Contemporary Music Landscape
Singer Jessi’s Unconventional Fan Engagement: Learning Swear Words On Stage

By Rafia Tasleem

Singer Jessi's Unconventional Fan Engagement: Learning Swear Words On Stage
Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

By BNN Correspondents

Yeast Int'l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers
Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
30 seconds
Government Officials to Meet Steam Packet Over Industrial Dispute
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
48 seconds
COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
2 mins
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
2 mins
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
2 mins
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
3 mins
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
3 mins
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
3 mins
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
3 mins
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app