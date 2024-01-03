en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tillie Amartey’s Alleged Expletive on ‘The One Show’: Controversy Ensues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Tillie Amartey’s Alleged Expletive on ‘The One Show’: Controversy Ensues

During a recent broadcast of The One Show on BBC One, a surprising moment caused quite a stir among viewers at home. Guest Tillie Amartey, fresh from her new role in the series Waterloo Road, was believed to have uttered an expletive, the infamous ‘F-bomb.’ The incident occurred on the 2nd of January while the show was live on air, hosted by Lauren Laverne and Jermaine Jenas. The hosts were joined by fellow guests Michelle Keegan and Dame Joanna Lumley, both of whom were there to discuss their new Netflix thriller, ‘Fool Me Once.’

Caught in the Act

The unexpected moment unfolded as a clip featuring Michelle Keegan in a glass-bottomed helicopter was shown. Amartey, reacting to the clip, appeared to use the expletive before expressing that she felt sick. In an unusual choice, the hosts did not address the moment, leaving viewers to speculate and react on their own. The incident sparked a flurry of chatter on social media as viewers debated whether the swear word was indeed uttered and if an apology from the show would be forthcoming.

A Controversial Moment

The incident has since sparked a wave of controversy, leading to viewers reaching out to the BBC for commentary. Some viewers demanded an apology, while others defended the actress. Others pondered if her embarrassment was apparent after the realization of her possible slip. The incident has not only brought attention to the actress but also the series Waterloo Road and her character, Stacey ‘Stace’ Neville.

The Irony of Language

In a twist of irony, during another segment of The One Show, Michelle Keegan discussed her discomfort with using strong language in ‘Fool Me Once,’ particularly around Joanna Lumley, who plays her mother-in-law in the series. This admission served to further highlight the incident with Amartey. As the dust settles on this episode, viewers and fans are left to wonder if any repercussions will follow for the young actress, and how this incident will shape future broadcasts of The One Show.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

