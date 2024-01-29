TikTok Star Miriam Mullins Exits Dancing With The Stars Amid Memorable Performances

In a whirlwind of sequins, spins, and sizzling moves, TikTok star Miriam Mullins bowed out from Dancing With The Stars, her Cha-cha-cha performance scoring a mere 20 points. Despite an impressive following of over two million on TikTok, the fan votes couldn't save Mullins from the chopping block.

Highlights of the Night

While Mullins' exit created a stir, the show was not short of other memorable performances and highlights. Shane Quigley Murphy, known for his acting prowess, brought the character of Super Mario to life with his Quickstep. Despite a minor mishap, his performance was met with applause and appreciation. Eileen Dunne's Tango to the tunes of ABBA's 'Super Trooper' fetched her 17 points, a commendable effort in the face of stiff competition.

Stand-out Performances

Laura Fox, the well-known 2fm DJ, danced a Viennese Waltz as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and received a score of 22 points. Her performance was noted for her grace and poise, making her one of the favorites of the night. Drag star Blu Hydrangea added another feather to her cap with a salsa performance to 'Dance the Night' from Barbie. Her electrifying performance not only impressed the judges but also earned her 25 points, placing her near the top of the leaderboard.

Topping the Scoreboard

The night concluded with David standing tall at the top of the scoreboard, having earned a whopping 27 points. He was closely followed by Blu, Rosanna, Katja, Laura, Davy, Shane, Miriam, Jason, and Eileen, in that order. Despite Mullins' exit, the competition remains fierce, with contestants vying for the coveted title.