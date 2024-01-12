en English
Arts & Entertainment

TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for ‘Cooking With Lynja’ Videos, Dies at 67

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
TikTok Star Lynn Davis, Known for ‘Cooking With Lynja’ Videos, Dies at 67

Lynn Yamada Davis, the renowned TikTok sensation who achieved fame with her delightful and humorous ‘Cooking With Lynja’ videos, has succumbed to esophageal cancer. Her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, confirmed the news of her demise. Davis, who started her journey on the popular social media platform in 2020, used her time during the pandemic lockdown to aid her youngest son, Tim Davis, in honing his cinematography skills. As per her expressed wishes to her son, the TikTok account will continue to upload previously edited videos, gradually ceasing activity once the final videos featuring Lynn Davis have been shared.

A Viral Sensation

It was Davis’s unique blend of cooking and dance that catapulted her to fame on TikTok. Her video, featuring the creation of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich accompanied by her distinctive dance moves, went viral, initially attracting around 1 million followers. The popularity of the ‘Cooking With Lynja’ videos soared, and her account soon boasted over 17 million followers. Her success did not go unnoticed. She was approached by sponsors, listed in Forbes’s ’50 over 50′, and even won Streamy Awards.

From Telecommunications to TikTok

Born on July 31, 1956, in New York City, Davis was raised in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Before her rise to TikTok fame, she was a pioneering female engineer with a highly respected career in telecommunications. She was a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and held an MBA and a master’s in public health from Columbia University’s Business School. However, her charisma and multi-generational appeal on social media marked a new chapter in her life, transforming her into a global sensation.

Legacy Lives On

Despite her passing, Lynn Davis’s legacy continues to be cherished by her family, which includes her professional soccer player son, Sean Davis, and her global fan base. The ‘Cooking With Lynja’ TikTok account, with its 17 million followers, stands as a testament to her creativity, humor, and enduring spirit. While the world mourns the loss of this dynamic personality, her videos continue to spread joy, laughter, and her unique culinary style across the globe.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

