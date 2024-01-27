TikTok Sensation Brittany Khamille Joins 'Next Level Chef' Season 3

In a blend of culinary expertise and social media fame, Louisiana's own Brittany Khamille is set to take the stage in the third season of 'Next Level Chef.' Known widely for her viral cooking videos on TikTok, Khamille will join the competition for a chance to be mentored by renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The stakes are high with a grand prize of $250,000 on the line.

From TikTok To TV

Brittany Khamille, a name synonymous with viral cooking content on TikTok, is all set to elevate her culinary journey. The Louisiana native's unique twist on recipes, often reflecting her southern roots, has garnered a substantial fanbase. Now, she steps beyond the boundaries of her social media fame and into the high-pressure environment of 'Next Level Chef.'

The Competition

Season 3 of 'Next Level Chef' will see 24 chefs from various backgrounds battling it out in the kitchen. The ultimate prize? A mentorship under the tutelage of Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The winner also receives a generous $250,000 grand prize, setting the stage for an intense competition.

Anticipated Premiere

The premiere of the third season of 'Next Level Chef' is slated for Sunday, January 28th on FOX. The show promises a season full of culinary surprises, intense challenges, and an exceptional showcase of talent, not least from Brittany Khamille. This season, viewers can expect a riveting culinary journey, with Khamille representing Louisiana and bringing her signature Southern twist to the competition.