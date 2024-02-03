TikTok Pulls Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Other Artists' Music in Rights Feud

In a significant move, TikTok has removed the music of popular artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo. This decision follows a license disagreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), which has led to a significant portion of the music library vanishing from the social media platform. This dispute has instigated a wave of silence across many high-profile pages, including those of Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, where most of their music has been eliminated, barring those tracks under other labels.

Dispute Over Licensing Agreement

The conflict emerged when the licensing agreement between TikTok and UMG expired and the two parties failed to negotiate a new one. UMG claimed that TikTok proposed to pay considerably less than what other social media platforms provide for song access. In contrast, TikTok accused UMG of disseminating misleading information regarding the terms of the proposed agreement.

Impact on User Experience

As a consequence of this impasse, videos on TikTok featuring UMG music are now muted, and users cannot create new content with these tracks. This has affected various artists, including Billie Eilish, who has experienced similar removals with all but one song gone - that song being part of the Barbie movie soundtrack, released by Warner Music Group. Additionally, popular tracks like Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor', known for going viral in the film 'Saltburn', are no longer available on the platform.

The Future of Music on TikTok

Despite these removals, users are finding ways to include music in their content. Unofficial versions of songs, including those that are sped up or slowed down, are still available for use on the platform. As the situation continues to unfold, the future of music on TikTok remains uncertain, leaving users and artists in anticipation of what's next.