TikTok Influencer, Shini Muthukrishnan, Joins Blue Peter as New Host

Popular TikTok influencer, Shini Muthukrishnan, has officially joined the presenting team of the beloved children’s television show, Blue Peter, as the 43rd host. Notably, Muthukrishnan will make her live television debut on the show slated for January 19.

A Blend of Academia and Adventure

At the age of 22, Muthukrishnan has built a considerable social media following, thanks to her engaging content that beautifully blends her British, Indian, and Malaysian heritage. She is an alumnus of the esteemed King’s College London, holding a degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics. Muthukrishnan is well-known for her love for reading, books, adventure, and sports, elements that will undoubtedly add a fresh dynamic to the Blue Peter show.

Muthukrishnan’s Debut on Blue Peter

On her debut, viewers will witness Muthukrishnan in a light-hearted scenario, attempting to give a bath to the Blue Peter dog, Henry. She will also be seen participating in an aerial acrobatic challenge, marking her first step towards earning her Blue Peter badge. In addition to these, Muthukrishnan will showcase her culinary skills on the live show.

Praise from Blue Peter’s Editor

Ellen Evans, the editor of Blue Peter, has lauded Muthukrishnan’s adventurous spirit and sense of humor. She expressed her confidence in Muthukrishnan’s ability to connect with young viewers, citing her determination, aspiration, and past experience of teaching children in Hong Kong during her gap year.

Blue Peter, a show that has entertained and educated children for generations, airs every Friday at 5 pm on CBBC and is also available on the BBC iPlayer. With Muthukrishnan’s arrival, the show is set to continue its legacy of engaging young viewers with an infusion of new energy and excitement.