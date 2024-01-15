en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TikTok Influencer, Shini Muthukrishnan, Joins Blue Peter as New Host

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
TikTok Influencer, Shini Muthukrishnan, Joins Blue Peter as New Host

Popular TikTok influencer, Shini Muthukrishnan, has officially joined the presenting team of the beloved children’s television show, Blue Peter, as the 43rd host. Notably, Muthukrishnan will make her live television debut on the show slated for January 19.

A Blend of Academia and Adventure

At the age of 22, Muthukrishnan has built a considerable social media following, thanks to her engaging content that beautifully blends her British, Indian, and Malaysian heritage. She is an alumnus of the esteemed King’s College London, holding a degree in Philosophy, Politics & Economics. Muthukrishnan is well-known for her love for reading, books, adventure, and sports, elements that will undoubtedly add a fresh dynamic to the Blue Peter show.

Muthukrishnan’s Debut on Blue Peter

On her debut, viewers will witness Muthukrishnan in a light-hearted scenario, attempting to give a bath to the Blue Peter dog, Henry. She will also be seen participating in an aerial acrobatic challenge, marking her first step towards earning her Blue Peter badge. In addition to these, Muthukrishnan will showcase her culinary skills on the live show.

Praise from Blue Peter’s Editor

Ellen Evans, the editor of Blue Peter, has lauded Muthukrishnan’s adventurous spirit and sense of humor. She expressed her confidence in Muthukrishnan’s ability to connect with young viewers, citing her determination, aspiration, and past experience of teaching children in Hong Kong during her gap year.

Blue Peter, a show that has entertained and educated children for generations, airs every Friday at 5 pm on CBBC and is also available on the BBC iPlayer. With Muthukrishnan’s arrival, the show is set to continue its legacy of engaging young viewers with an infusion of new energy and excitement.

0
Arts & Entertainment India United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
In a recent announcement, the Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) organization named the winners of two highly esteemed scholarships for the year 2024: the Rusty Walker Scholarship and the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship. These scholarships will provide the recipients with the opportunity to attend the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2024, covering the costs of
Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2024 Scholarship Awardees
Siddhant Goenka Revives 90s Indie Scene with New Track 'Farishtey'
2 mins ago
Siddhant Goenka Revives 90s Indie Scene with New Track 'Farishtey'
Jonathan Bailey's Powerful Acceptance Speech Stands Out at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
2 mins ago
Jonathan Bailey's Powerful Acceptance Speech Stands Out at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and Dominic Sessa Shine Bright
37 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and Dominic Sessa Shine Bright
CCA Awards 2023: 'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Eight Awards, 'Beef' and 'The Bear' Dominate TV
38 seconds ago
CCA Awards 2023: 'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Eight Awards, 'Beef' and 'The Bear' Dominate TV
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
1 min ago
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
Latest Headlines
World News
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
27 seconds
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
39 seconds
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
39 seconds
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
49 seconds
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
1 min
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
1 min
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
2 mins
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
2 mins
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
2 mins
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
9 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
18 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
19 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
37 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app