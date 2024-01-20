Tia Mowry Honors Sheryl Lee Ralph's Impact and Reflects on Her Personal Growth

Tia Mowry, renowned for her role in the sitcom 'Instant Mom', recently shared a moving tribute to her former co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, on Instagram. This post celebrated the profound impact Ralph has had on Mowry, even nine years after their shared sitcom concluded.

Sharing Inspiration Through Social Media

In the Instagram post, Mowry included a video of her morning routine, accompanied by the audio of Ralph's stirring speech from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Here, Ralph had won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Abbott Elementary', and her speech left a lasting impression on Mowry. Ralph's powerful words on self-image and self-love, articulated during her acceptance speech, deeply resonated with Mowry, prompting her to share this snippet of inspiration with her followers.

Mowry's Journey of Self-Love and Growth

Within her post, Mowry reflected on the significance of prioritizing personal self-image over the opinions of others. She highlighted the importance of self-love and setting boundaries, emphasizing the pride and growth she has experienced on her personal journey. She also shared an update about her recent family trip to Thailand, a healing retreat where she focused on personal growth and self-discovery.

Ralph's Lasting Impact

This Instagram post underscores Mowry's deep admiration and respect for Ralph's impactful words, and the influence they continue to exert on her life. Ralph played Mowry's mother in 'Instant Mom', which aired from 2013 to 2015, and Mowry's tribute attests to the enduring legacy of their shared experience on the show.