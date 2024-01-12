en English
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
ThunderCats Issue 1 Release Stirs Excitement; Comic Book Community Rallies Amidst Crime

The forthcoming release of ThunderCats Issue 1 has stirred significant anticipation within the comic book community. With orders exceeding 100,000 copies ahead of the Final Order Cut-off, the comic series promises a thrilling revival of the beloved eighties cartoon. The issue, brought to life by Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros, is designed to appeal to both long-time followers and newcomers alike. The narrative brings the ThunderCats to Third Earth, where they endeavor to rebuild their society amidst the looming threats from their mortal enemies and Mumm-Ra.

Rob Liefeld’s Cover Adds to the Excitement

Adding to the excitement, the first issue features a cover by the esteemed comic book artist, Rob Liefeld. While not originally listed, the foil cover by Liefeld on Previewsworld has become a major talking point amongst fans. The leading contributors to this issue, including writers and ThunderCats superfan Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, have created a narrative that sees the ThunderCats, led by a novice Lion-O, unite to protect their legacy from their combined enemies. This premier edition comprises 24 story pages and showcases a variety of cover artists.

Comic Book Community’s Resilience Amidst Crime

In other news, the comic book community recently rallied around CaptCan Comics, a store in Canada that was burglarized, suffering a loss of $80,000 worth of comics. Despite the setback, the store is in the process of reopening after a concerted clean-up effort. The owners have been reviewing security footage, providing police with evidence that implicates at least two individuals who used an unlicensed vehicle for the crime.

Community Camaraderie

Despite the recent crime, the comic book community continues to thrive, celebrating birthdays, personal milestones, and maintaining a strong sense of camaraderie. An open invitation has been extended to individuals associated with comics to get in touch for birthday mentions, fostering a spirit of interconnectedness within the community.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

