'Thunderbolts' MCU Film Rumored to Add Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Weisz to Cast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to expand its star-studded ensemble with rumors suggesting that Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Weisz may be joining the upcoming MCU film 'Thunderbolts.' Laurence Fishburne, known for his portrayal as Bill Foster, also known as Goliath, in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' is expected to reprise his role. Fishburne's character was introduced as a former colleague of Hank Pym and an ally to Ghost.

Rachel Weisz Returns as Melina Vostokoff

Simultaneously, Rachel Weisz is speculated to make a comeback as Melina Vostokoff, her character from 'Black Widow.' Vostokoff, who acted as a mother figure to the titular character and her sister Yelena, played a significant role in dismantling the Red Room.

Ensemble of Established MCU Characters

The duo, if confirmed, will be joining a powerful lineup of established MCU characters. The ensemble includes Florence Pugh's Yelena, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Sebastian Stan's character from 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' and Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross.

Introducing Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross

In an intriguing development, Harrison Ford is expected to take over the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of William Hurt. Ford is slated to make his first appearance as Ross in 'Captain America: Brave New World' in 2025 before joining the 'Thunderbolts' team.

The film 'Thunderbolts,' scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, hints at potential narrative twists. Among the unconfirmed rumors is a transformation of Ross into the Red Hulk, promising an exciting new direction for the MCU storyline.