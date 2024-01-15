en English
Arts & Entertainment

Thunder Bay’s The Foundry Promises an Electrifying Night with Rogue and Sugarman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Ever pulsating with life and rhythm, Thunder Bay’s The Foundry is gearing up to host a vibrant music night featuring the riveting performances of Rogue and Sugarman. Set to begin at 10:00 pm, this event promises to electrify the city’s music enthusiasts with a distinctive fusion of sounds that is bound to stir the senses.

A Dynamic Duo

Rogue, a band known for its dynamic and enthralling tunes, is all set to take center stage. Their performance, a harmonious blend of rhythm and melody, is designed to keep the audience on their toes. Complementing Rogue’s performance will be Sugarman, noted for their unique stylings. This powerful duo’s synergy promises to create an atmosphere that will hold the audience captive, their energy reverberating throughout the night.

More Than Just Music

But this event is more than an auditory spectacle. The Foundry, renowned for its live music and social environment, is expected to provide attendees with a vibrant energy that goes hand in hand with the performances. This combination sets the stage for an evening of dancing, camaraderie, and a shared love for music.

Mark Your Calendars

So, music fans, mark your calendars. This is not just another event—it’s an experience. An opportunity to immerse yourself in the electrifying blend of sounds, to lose yourself in the rhythm, and to make memories with friends. Also, before heading to the event, don’t forget to fill up at K&A Variety on City Road, where you’ll find the cheapest gas in town priced at $1.10. What’s more, Good Morning Thunder Bay is calling for photo submissions and inviting story ideas, adding to the community spirit.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

