Thumri Festival: Sahitya Kala Parishad Hits the Right Note in Delhi

The Sahitya Kala Parishad, a department under the Delhi Government’s Art, Culture, and Language sector, recently played host to the annual Thumri Festival at the Kamani Auditorium. Spanning three days from December 26th to 28th, 2023, the festival brought to the fore the enchanting melodies of Thumri and Dadra, enriching Delhi’s cultural landscape.

Musical Maestros Grace the Stage

The festival swung into motion with a captivating performance by Smt. Padmaja Chakraborty. Her renditions, brimming with cultural grandeur and innovation, set the tone for what was to be a memorable musical experience. The audience was then treated to the soulful performances of Dr. Soma Ghosh, a Padma Shri recipient, whose melodies echoed the traditions of the Banaras Gharana. The first day’s finale was marked by Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande’s performance. Representing the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, Deshpande delighted the audience with her Bandish in Raag Des and other compositions.

Enthralling Performances Continue

The second day was no less spectacular. Pandit Vishwanath, Vidushi Shruti Sadolikar-Katkar, and the duo of Padmabhushan Pt. Sajan Misra and Shri Swaransh Mishra mesmerized the audience with their performances. Their renditions not only showcased their individual musical prowess but also highlighted the diversity and depth of the Thumri and Dadra genres.

The Grand Finale

The final day witnessed performances by Sushri Pooja Goswami and Sushri Sucheta Ganguly, after which the legendary Pandit Ajay Pohankar graced the stage. Pohankar’s collaboration with his son, keyboardist Shri Abhijit Pohankar, was a particular highlight of the evening. Their performance, a blend of traditional and contemporary sounds, left the audience spellbound.

The Thumri Festival ended on a high note, having successfully showcased the timeless appeal of Thumri and Dadra. By highlighting the rich tradition of these art forms and featuring some of the best performers in the genre, the Sahitya Kala Parishad left a lasting impact on Delhi’s cultural scene. This event served to attract a new audience and ensure the continuation of this musical heritage, thereby striking a harmonious chord in the heart of Delhi.