‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Film Welcomes New Cast Members

In a thrilling announcement, the much-anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ has welcomed two new additions to its star-studded cast. The movie, which marks the reunion of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, has roped in actors Gautham Karthik and Joju George. The film is set to commence its shooting schedule soon, brewing excitement amongst movie enthusiasts.

Stellar Cast and Crew of ‘Thug Life’

Produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, ‘Thug Life’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Kamal Haasan, the film features Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan in significant roles. The latest additions of Gautham Karthik and Joju George further amplify the anticipation for the film. The production house owned by Kamal Haasan, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced their arrival via social media posts, which triggered a wave of excitement among fans of the industry.

A Reunion of Titans: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

‘Thug Life’ marks the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, coming full circle after their classic 1987 film ‘Nayakan’. This reunion after 36 years has set the expectations soaring high. The film, touted as a thrilling action drama set in the underworld, is expected to be a visual spectacle. Gautham Karthik expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude for this golden opportunity to work with such stalwarts of the industry.

Masterful Technical Team

The technical team of ‘Thug Life’ is equally impressive. The film features the brilliant work of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the first time since the 2004 film Aayitha Ezhuthu. The crew also includes National Award-winning professionals such as editor Sreekar Prasad, action choreographers Anbariv, and production designer Sharmishta Roy.

With music composed by the legendary AR Rahman, ‘Thug Life’ is undoubtedly the talk of the town. The film is expected to release during the 2024 Diwali, bringing a festive treat for cinema lovers.