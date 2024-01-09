en English
Arts & Entertainment

Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra’s Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra’s Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel

Steeped in a macabre history that has become a local legend, a 300-year-old house in Massachusetts finds itself at the heart of a spine-tingling narrative. Its current resident, Tracy Sierra, is a thriller writer, attorney, and mother who has woven the eerie folklore around her home into the fabric of her debut novel, ‘Nightwatching’.

A Haunting Legacy

The house’s haunting reputation traces back to its last owner before Sierra, a man who lived in seclusion and was generally shunned by the local community. His sudden disappearance, followed by the discovery of his lifeless body in the property’s well, cast a grim shadow over the house. The cause of his death remains a mystery, with some records suggesting suicide, while others hint at a tragic accident.

Following this chilling incident, the house was abandoned for nearly four decades, its ominous silence amplifying the local tales of supernatural occurrences. The whispers of it being a haunted house reached Sierra when she moved in and was informed by a local nonagenarian about the unsettling history of her new home.

The House as a Muse

Despite its eerie past, Sierra has not reported any paranormal experiences in her time living in the house. However, the chilling narrative of the house and its previous inhabitants has fueled her creativity. Her debut novel, ‘Nightwatching’, set for release on February 6, is a testament to this inspiration.

‘Nightwatching’ explores the themes of motherhood and self-doubt. It presents a gripping tale of a mother caught in terrifying events during a blizzard in an old house, which is reminiscent of Sierra’s own residence.

Coexisting with the Past

Despite the house’s historical records and local accounts of its past, Sierra has chosen to coexist with the home’s energy. After a series of renovations, she has managed to preserve the essential character of the house while making it a comfortable dwelling for her family.

While the house’s reputation as haunted may persist in local lore, its story continues to evolve under Sierra’s ownership, intertwining with her life and work, and serving as an eerie backdrop to her chilling narratives.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
