Thornton Academy Middle School to Present ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’

Thornton Academy’s TA Middle School in Saco is all set to present ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’ from January 26 to 28, transforming the popular animated film into a musical spectacle. The show portrays the odyssey of Shrek, an endearing green ogre, as he embarks on a quest with a group of fairytale misfits to rescue a princess, seeking acceptance and love in a society that shuns him due to his appearance.

Stellar Cast and Creativity on Display

The production involves nearly 50 middle school students, immersing themselves into the world of fairytales and embarking on a journey of self-discovery through their roles. Seventh grader Grayson Vire steps into the shoes of Shrek, the misunderstood green ogre, while sixth grader Calhan Clark brings to life the character of Donkey, Shrek’s loyal and talkative sidekick. Eighth grader Aubrey Ranalla portrays Princess Fiona, a brave and feisty princess with a secret that adds an entertaining twist to the tale.

Behind the Scenes

Guiding this group of talented students are Arts & English teacher Katie Buttarazzi and dance teacher Kristin Farwell, who co-direct the musical. Their collective vision is projected onto the stage, promising to deliver a family-friendly entertainment experience. Kristin Farwell also doubles as the choreographer, infusing the show with energetic dance numbers that captivate the audience. The costumes, designed to capture the essence of each character, have been primarily created by educational technician Sarah Carrier, adding another layer of visual appeal to the musical.

Unforgettable Performance

The performance is designed to captivate audience members across various age groups, with a runtime of approximately one hour, including an intermission. It promises to be a perfect blend of lively music, humor, and valuable life lessons, encapsulating the heartwarming message of acceptance and friendship. The magic of ‘Shrek The Musical Jr.’ can be experienced by obtaining tickets through the Thornton Academy’s website.