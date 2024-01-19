This Week in Metal: New Songs, Exciting Announcements and Upcoming Albums

This week in metal music has been a rollercoaster ride. From new songs to exciting announcements, the metal scene is buzzing with anticipation. The iconic band Judas Priest is making waves with their upcoming 19th studio album, "Invincible Shield," and a UK arena tour kicking off in March. Their new power ballad, "Crown Of Horns," is a testament to their enduring talent and energy.

Emerging Sounds and Power Ballads

Metalcore group Invent Animate is setting the stage for 2024 with their intense new single "Sleepless Deathbed." Meanwhile, Chelsea Wolfe enchants listeners with her unique blend of doom and electronica in "Everything Turns Blue," a precursor to her forthcoming album. Ihsahn, once renowned for his black metal roots, is delving into progressive metal with his self-titled record in the pipeline and a complex single, "The Distance Between Us."

Return of the Metal Titans

How can we forget P.O.D.? The band returns with their first album in six years, "Veritas," featuring the new track "I Won't Bow Down," a tribute to their nu metal roots. Vltimas makes a comeback after five years with the powerful single "Scorcher" and a new album, "Epic."

Diverse Metal Sounds

German group Tvinna presents an intriguing mix of Nordic folk and doom metal in their new single "Two Staves." Mastiff's new album "Deprecipice" is introduced by the aggressive track "Serrated." Profiler offers a fusion of hardcore and nu metal in "Operator," and the supergroup Crownshift debuts with "If You Dare," an exhibition of melodic death metal sound.

Amidst these exciting developments, the web page content related to the topic of upcoming metal album announcements offers a detailed list of heavy metal and hard rock album release dates, stirring excitement among fans. A prime example is 'The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams', the upcoming album by Ingested, set to be released on April 5th via Metal Blade Records. The first single from the album, 'Paragon of Purity', showcases the band's technical prowess and death metal pedigree, generating much anticipation among metal fans.