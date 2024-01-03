Thin Ice Ensemble Theatre’s ‘The Curious Savage’: A Blend of Wit, Drama, and Eccentricity

The Thin Ice Ensemble Theatre in Skokie is all set to enchant audiences with John Patrick’s celebrated play, “The Curious Savage,” from January 12 to 14. The spotlight is on home-schooled youth actors, who bring to life the play’s intriguing characters and complex themes. The narrative revolves around Ethel P. Savage, a widow portrayed by seasoned young actor Annabelle Durbin.

The Intriguing Plot

Ethel inherits a whopping $10 million from her late husband and plans to use it altruistically. But her stepchildren, unable to see past their narrow perspective of rationality, commit her to a sanitarium known as The Cloisters. Here, Ethel finds herself amidst a new ‘family’ of residents, each one unique in their quirks and underlying issues.

Characters and Themes

The Cloisters is home to a woman who perceives herself as a beauty, a man who erroneously believes he’s a violinist, and a woman who articulates only to voice her dislikes. These characters add layers to the narrative, weaving in elements of sanity, family, and the true value of wealth. The play cleverly balances comedy and gravity, offering audiences thought-provoking insights into human nature and societal norms.

Artistic Mastery

Artistic Director Eileen Hand applauds the play’s equilibrium of humor and seriousness. She takes immense pleasure in seeing the young actors grow into their roles, bringing out the play’s inherent wit, drama, and eccentricity. With an impressive decade-long experience at the theatre, 18-year-old Annabelle Durbin effortlessly embodies Ethel Savage’s dramatic, witty, and energetic persona. Her portrayal promises audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions, imbued with fast-paced action and unpredictability.