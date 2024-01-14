Theresa Caputo Returns to TV: Did She Connect with Natalie Wood’s Spirit?

Renowned psychic medium Theresa Caputo, celebrated for her unique ability to bridge the living and the dead, is making a grand return to television with a brand-new series ‘Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits.’ The show, scheduled to premiere on Lifetime from January 25, will once again see Caputo using her extraordinary gift to connect individuals with their departed loved ones and provide them with essential closure.

Caputo’s Brush with Natalie Wood’s Spirit

In a recent conversation with Remind Magazine, Caputo shared an intriguing incident that occurred during a live show in Santa Barbara. She described having a vision of a person drowning after falling from a boat. Unaware of the identity of the spirit, her crew suggested that she might have connected with the late Hollywood actress Natalie Wood, known for her tragic and mysterious drowning death in 1981, considering the proximity of the location to where Wood had drowned.

Caputo clarified that spirits do not disclose their celebrity status to her, leading her to believe that she might have unknowingly connected with other celebrities in the past. ‘It’s possible I’ve connected with celebrity spirits without realizing it,’ Caputo stated.

The Unresolved Mystery of Natalie Wood’s Death

Natalie Wood’s death remains a subject of speculation and controversy even after four decades. Initially ruled as an accidental drowning, Wood was found in the waters off Catalina Island following an outing on a boat with her husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken, and the boat’s captain.

While Wagner has consistently asserted that her death was purely accidental, the case was reopened in 2018, which saw him being named as a person of interest. Despite this, he was never charged and the case remains unresolved. The detectives associated with the case have since retired, leaving the mystery of Natalie Wood’s death as unresolved as ever.