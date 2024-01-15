en English
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre on the Square: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Famed Theatre on the Square, situated in the heart of Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square, has made a significant mark in 2023 with a stellar lineup of stage productions gathering applause from audiences and critics. The theatre, under the leadership of owner Daphne Kuhn and her diverse team, has earned praises for its soul-stirring performances such as ‘Seeing Other People,’ ‘Rambunctious,’ ‘Finding Rosetta,’ and ‘Nothing But the Truth.’

Theatre on the Square: A Cultural Beacon

More than a platform for riveting drama, comedy, and musical theatre seasons, the Theatre on the Square is a beacon of culture and community. It plays a substantial role in creating job opportunities and hosting a wide range of events. The theatre has bagged 20 Naledi awards and nominations in 2023 alone, standing as a testament to its exceptional artistry.

A Year of Resounding Success

In the span of a year, the theatre has presented 25 new theatrical seasons, held 45 classical lunch hour concerts, and organized over 50 events, including corporate functions, fundraisers, youth theatre, school productions, dance showcases, and jazz concerts. This commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment and cultural events continues to set the stage for the Theatre on the Square’s promising future.

A Glimpse into the Future

As 2024 unfolds, the theatre is set to continue its tradition of captivating stage productions and cultural events on Nelson Mandela Square. The Joburg Film Festival, focusing on curating and showcasing African and international films, is due to make a return from 26th February to 3rd March. This event will also serve as a hub for youth and filmmakers. With the box office opening an hour before each show, audiences are advised to arrive at the theatre 15 minutes before the performance.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

