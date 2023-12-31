en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre in 2024: A Star-Studded Affair With A-list Actors Gracing the Stage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:56 am EST
Theatre in 2024: A Star-Studded Affair With A-list Actors Gracing the Stage

The theatre landscape of 2024 is poised for a star-studded spectacle as several A-list actors are set to grace the stage. High-profile names such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Matt Smith, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Steve Coogan, and Dominic West will be seen in various productions, promising a vibrant year for theatre enthusiasts.

‘Plaza Suite’ at Savoy Theatre

Leading the list of notable productions is ‘Plaza Suite’, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. This romantic comedy by Neil Simon, scheduled to run at the Savoy Theatre from January to March, will mark Parker’s West End debut. The duo will portray three different couples in a hotel suite, promising a delightful theatrical experience.

‘Just For One Day’ at the Old Vic

‘Just For One Day’, a tribute to the iconic Live Aid concert, is another production to look forward to. The musical will feature songs from legendary artists and will be showcased at the Old Vic.

‘The Hills of California’ and ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’

Another noteworthy production is ‘The Hills of California’, penned by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes. The play will star Laura Donnelly and will explore the story of the Webb sisters in Blackpool in 1976. Meanwhile, Sarah Snook is set to mesmerize audiences with a one-woman show of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Other Noteworthy Productions

‘An Enemy of the People’, an adaptation of Ibsen’s play, promises an interactive experience akin to BBC’s Question Time and will feature Matt Smith. Keeley Hawes is set to appear in ‘The Human Body’, a new play by Lucy Kirkwood at the Donmar Warehouse. Dominic West will star in ‘A View From The Bridge’ at the Theatre Royal Bath. Lastly, Michael Sheen will portray Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, a prominent figure in Welsh and political history, in a play described as an epic Welsh fantasia.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inheriting The World's Largest Barbra Streisand Memorabilia: A Daughter's Quest

By BNN Correspondents

'Bambika' Invites Fans to Vote for their Favorite Gospel Song of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Sunny Deol on 'Gadar 2' Success and the Future of Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

A Star-Studded Affair: Theatre Scene 2024

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year ...
@Books · 9 mins
January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year ...
heart comment 0
South African Talents Making Waves on the Global Entertainment Stage

By Israel Ojoko

South African Talents Making Waves on the Global Entertainment Stage
Jennifer Lopez Teases New Single ‘Can’t Get Enough’, Set for January Release

By BNN Correspondents

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Single 'Can't Get Enough', Set for January Release
Kesha Celebrates ‘Gag Order’ Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records

By BNN Correspondents

Kesha Celebrates 'Gag Order' Success with Bold Instagram Post; Waves Goodbye to Kemosabe Records
Indian Cinema in 2023: A Year of Resurgence Led by Visionary Directors

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema in 2023: A Year of Resurgence Led by Visionary Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
48 seconds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
1 min
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
2 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
2 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
3 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
3 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
4 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
5 mins
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
36 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app