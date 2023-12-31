Theatre in 2024: A Star-Studded Affair With A-list Actors Gracing the Stage

The theatre landscape of 2024 is poised for a star-studded spectacle as several A-list actors are set to grace the stage. High-profile names such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Snook, Matt Smith, Keeley Hawes, Sheridan Smith, Steve Coogan, and Dominic West will be seen in various productions, promising a vibrant year for theatre enthusiasts.

‘Plaza Suite’ at Savoy Theatre

Leading the list of notable productions is ‘Plaza Suite’, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. This romantic comedy by Neil Simon, scheduled to run at the Savoy Theatre from January to March, will mark Parker’s West End debut. The duo will portray three different couples in a hotel suite, promising a delightful theatrical experience.

‘Just For One Day’ at the Old Vic

‘Just For One Day’, a tribute to the iconic Live Aid concert, is another production to look forward to. The musical will feature songs from legendary artists and will be showcased at the Old Vic.

‘The Hills of California’ and ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’

Another noteworthy production is ‘The Hills of California’, penned by Jez Butterworth and directed by Sam Mendes. The play will star Laura Donnelly and will explore the story of the Webb sisters in Blackpool in 1976. Meanwhile, Sarah Snook is set to mesmerize audiences with a one-woman show of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Other Noteworthy Productions

‘An Enemy of the People’, an adaptation of Ibsen’s play, promises an interactive experience akin to BBC’s Question Time and will feature Matt Smith. Keeley Hawes is set to appear in ‘The Human Body’, a new play by Lucy Kirkwood at the Donmar Warehouse. Dominic West will star in ‘A View From The Bridge’ at the Theatre Royal Bath. Lastly, Michael Sheen will portray Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, a prominent figure in Welsh and political history, in a play described as an epic Welsh fantasia.