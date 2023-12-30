Theatre Icon Mbongeni Ngema: A Final Farewell

A wave of sorrow and reverence envelops South Africa’s theatre community as it prepares to bid farewell to one of its most distinguished icons, the late Mbongeni Ngema. A memorial service in his honor is slated for Wednesday at the Durban Playhouse, a fitting venue for a man who transformed the stage into a platform for social commentary and cultural expression.

Unveiling the Man Behind the Legend

Mbongeni Ngema’s ex-wife, Leleti Khumalo, paid tribute to the celebrated playwright following his untimely demise in a car accident. She extended her condolences to his family and underscored Ngema’s enduring legacy in the realm of protest theatre. Khumalo’s tribute, however, was not devoid of darker undertones as she recalled surviving domestic violence during their marriage.

The Final Journey

The remains of the veteran playwright arrived in KwaZulu Natal from the Eastern Cape following a forensic autopsy. The Ngema family identified the body, which was then transported to Durban. The news of Ngema’s sudden death sent shockwaves through South Africa, leaving many grappling with the loss.

Legacy of a Theatre Luminary

Mbongeni Ngema’s significant contributions to the music and arts sector are undeniable. A largely self-taught artist, he collaborated with other theatre luminaries such as Gibson Kente and left his mark with works like ‘Sarafina’, ‘Asinamali’, and songs like ‘Stimela Sase Zola’. His talent was recognized globally, earning him nominations for the prestigious Tony and Grammy Awards, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards.

The Ngema family has announced that Ngema’s funeral will be held on Friday, January 5th, at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue. As the date approaches, the community and admirers of Ngema’s work are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their respects to the visionary playwright who has left an indelible imprint on the arts.