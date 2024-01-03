en English
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre Etiquette Debate Reignites Following Incident with Actor Andrew Scott

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Theatre Etiquette Debate Reignites Following Incident with Actor Andrew Scott

He was in the midst of delivering one of the most iconic soliloquies in theatre history, “To be, or not to be,” when he noticed a glow in the audience. Renowned actor Andrew Scott, known for his role in the play ‘Hamlet,’ was compelled to halt his performance after an audience member opened their laptop. This interruption, causing ripples in the quiet reverence of theatre, fuelled an ongoing debate over theatre etiquette and audience behavior.

Theatre Disruptions: A Growing Concern

Andrew Scott’s experience is one of many instances of audience disruptions affecting performances. Over the years, West End theatres have witnessed an array of behavioral mishaps, from spectators singing along to a performance of ‘The Bodyguard’ to physical altercations during ‘Jersey Boys.’ These incidents have led to heightened concerns over maintaining decorum within the sanctity of the theatre.

Etiquette versus Behavior

The ongoing discussion differentiates between behavior – the manner in which individuals act – and etiquette – the set of unspoken rules accepted within a social framework. Disruptive behavior, like the one encountered by Andrew Scott, is broadly condemned. However, the increasing fixation on etiquette is viewed by some as exclusionary, potentially intimidating individuals from attending theatre performances for fear of judgment or non-compliance with perceived norms.

Striking a Balance

This perspective suggests that a delicate balance must be struck between ensuring respectful audience conduct and preserving the theatre as an accessible and enjoyable art form. The challenge lies in addressing such disruptions without turning theatre into an overly restrictive or intimidating event.

As this debate continues, measures like Mayflower Theatre’s poster campaign addressing staff mistreatment have been initiated to enhance audience awareness and promote respectful behavior. Whether these steps will succeed in bridging the gap between etiquette and accessibility remains to be seen, but they symbolize an earnest attempt to keep theatre as an inclusive space for all.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

