en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre Aurora Stages Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Theatre Aurora Stages Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

The stage at Theatre Aurora is set to come alive with the thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie’s timeless mystery, ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ The curtains rise on Thursday, January 11, revealing a world of suspense, intrigue, and classic detective work. In the spotlight, Chris Cole, donning the persona of the ever-canny Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, sets out to unravel a chilling murder before the ominous tick of the clock ushers in another strike.

Adapting a Classic

Ken Ludwig, renowned for his adaptation prowess, has masterfully transposed Christie’s narrative onto the stage. The production, under the keen direction of Neill Kernohan, sees Bill Baker portraying Bouc, Poirot’s trusted friend. A notable aspect of this production is the camaraderie among the cast members, who have shared a bond of friendship for nearly two decades. This mutual respect and understanding, they believe, will translate into their performances, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

A Theatrical Challenge

One of the most daunting challenges of this production, and perhaps its most intriguing, is the creative depiction of a train on stage. The anticipation among the cast and crew is palpable, eager to see how this innovative execution will transpire. It’s a testament to the magic of theatre, the ability to transform an empty stage into a bustling train, teetering on the edge of a murder mystery.

Community Theatre: More Than Entertainment

As they prepare for opening night, the actors reflect on the significance of community theatre. It’s more than a platform for entertainment; it is a creative outlet that unites people, allows them to take risks, and fosters a sense of community. With ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ they hope to not only captivate audiences with a compelling narrative and a surprising twist but also remind them of the magic and importance of theatre.

The curtains close on this production on January 20. Tickets are available through Theatre Aurora’s website or can be booked over the phone.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 mins ago
New Entrant Jesse Solomon to Heat Up 'Summer House' Season 8
The eighth installment of the much-loved ‘Summer House’ television series is set to introduce fresh dynamics and exciting new faces to its cast. Among these new entrants is Jesse Solomon, a character described as perpetually single and ever ready to mingle. His approach to relationships seems uninhibited by the relationship statuses of others, infusing an
New Entrant Jesse Solomon to Heat Up 'Summer House' Season 8
New Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Prequel in the Works
9 mins ago
New Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Prequel in the Works
Crunchyroll to Premiere Dub of 'The Weakest Tamer' Anime in Sync with Japanese Release
9 mins ago
Crunchyroll to Premiere Dub of 'The Weakest Tamer' Anime in Sync with Japanese Release
Streaming Trends in Netflix Japan: Anime Triumphs and Call for Diverse Content
8 mins ago
Streaming Trends in Netflix Japan: Anime Triumphs and Call for Diverse Content
Frontier Works to Release 'Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko' Blu-ray Set in February 2024
8 mins ago
Frontier Works to Release 'Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko' Blu-ray Set in February 2024
Anticipation Builds for Kadokawa's 'Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?'
8 mins ago
Anticipation Builds for Kadokawa's 'Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?'
Latest Headlines
World News
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
3 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
3 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
3 mins
UFC Fighter Mario Bautista: A Silent Warrior Prepping for the Spotlight
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
3 mins
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
4 mins
Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
5 mins
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
5 mins
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
6 mins
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app