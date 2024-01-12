Theatre Aurora Stages Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

The stage at Theatre Aurora is set to come alive with the thrilling adaptation of Agatha Christie’s timeless mystery, ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ The curtains rise on Thursday, January 11, revealing a world of suspense, intrigue, and classic detective work. In the spotlight, Chris Cole, donning the persona of the ever-canny Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, sets out to unravel a chilling murder before the ominous tick of the clock ushers in another strike.

Adapting a Classic

Ken Ludwig, renowned for his adaptation prowess, has masterfully transposed Christie’s narrative onto the stage. The production, under the keen direction of Neill Kernohan, sees Bill Baker portraying Bouc, Poirot’s trusted friend. A notable aspect of this production is the camaraderie among the cast members, who have shared a bond of friendship for nearly two decades. This mutual respect and understanding, they believe, will translate into their performances, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

A Theatrical Challenge

One of the most daunting challenges of this production, and perhaps its most intriguing, is the creative depiction of a train on stage. The anticipation among the cast and crew is palpable, eager to see how this innovative execution will transpire. It’s a testament to the magic of theatre, the ability to transform an empty stage into a bustling train, teetering on the edge of a murder mystery.

Community Theatre: More Than Entertainment

As they prepare for opening night, the actors reflect on the significance of community theatre. It’s more than a platform for entertainment; it is a creative outlet that unites people, allows them to take risks, and fosters a sense of community. With ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ they hope to not only captivate audiences with a compelling narrative and a surprising twist but also remind them of the magic and importance of theatre.

The curtains close on this production on January 20. Tickets are available through Theatre Aurora’s website or can be booked over the phone.