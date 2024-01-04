Theater Etiquette vs Audience Inclusion: Andrew Scott’s Hamlet Performance Interrupted

In a striking example of the tension between the hallowed silence of theater and the ceaseless hum of modern life, renowned actor Andrew Scott, famed for his portrayal of Hamlet, was forced to interrupt his performance of the play’s iconic “To be or not to be” soliloquy. The reason? A disruptive audience member was brazenly answering emails during the show.

A Resurgence of Theater Etiquette Discussions

This incident has sparked renewed debates about theater etiquette, particularly in the post-pandemic era when reports of audience misbehavior seem to be on the rise. Notable instances include a performance of “The Bodyguard” in Manchester, where audience members sang along in a manner so boisterous it disrupted the show. In another case, a fistfight broke out during a production of “Jersey Boys” in Edinburgh. So severe is the problem that the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton initiated a poster campaign to address negative behavior towards its staff.

The Fine Line of Theater Etiquette

While such extreme cases capture the headlines, the ongoing conversation about theater etiquette indicates a more profound issue. The current emphasis on strict adherence to a set of behavioral rules is raising concerns about potential exclusion. These expectations may alienate potential theatergoers who fear being judged or reprimanded for minor infractions, such as coughing or needing to leave their seat momentarily.

The Dilemma Between Rules and Inclusion

While it is universally agreed that certain behaviors, like using phones or causing disturbances, are unacceptable, there is a growing concern that an obsession with etiquette might contribute to a perception of theater as an inaccessible, rule-bound environment. This perception could deter new audiences, diminishing the art form’s enjoyment and sense of community. Is it possible then, as the author suggests, for theater to take cues from sports, allowing a degree of spontaneity and unruliness, which can foster a sense of devotion and make the experience more welcoming and enjoyable, without compromising on the respect due to performers and fellow audience members?