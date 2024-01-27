'The Zone of Interest': Unveiling the Banality of Evil

Jonathan Glazer's Oscar-nominated film 'The Zone of Interest' offers a chilling glimpse into the everyday life of Auschwitz camp commandant, Rudolph Hss and his family. Steering clear of direct graphic portrayal of the Holocaust atrocities, the film instead dexterously uses reality TV techniques to create a stark contrast between the mundane domesticity within the Hss household and the implied horrors just beyond their concrete wall.

Portraying the Unseen through Sounds and Images

The movie, which clinched the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, was filmed on location near Auschwitz. A hidden crew and fixed cameras were used to achieve a fly-on-the-wall effect, creating an unsettling authenticity. The actors were encouraged to 'be' rather than 'act', with the absence of conventional filming methods allowing for long, uninterrupted takes. The true horror of the camp is suggested through ambient sounds like muffled screams, gunshots, and machinery, and the visual of smoke billowing from the crematoria.

Creating a Chilling Soundscape and Score

The soundscape, crafted by genius sound designer Johnnie Burn, was meticulously researched to convey the perpetual atrocity of the camp. Complementing this is Mica Levi's score that adds an eerie atmosphere to the film, further enhancing the sense of dread.

Recreating History in the Face of Challenges

Production designer Chris Oddy faced significant challenges in recreating the Hss house due to restrictions at the historical site. Despite this, he was able to find a suitable location nearby to perfectly capture the stark contrast between the Hss family's comfortable living conditions and the horrific realities happening mere meters away.

With 'The Zone of Interest', Glazer aims to explore the banality of evil and the inherent violence within humans. The film serves as a stark reminder of the need for humanity to evolve beyond such states, making it a profound contribution to cinema at large.