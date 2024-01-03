en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Year that Transformed TV: A Look Back at 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
The Year that Transformed TV: A Look Back at 2023

The year 2023 was a pivotal one for the television and entertainment industry, witnessing a seismic shift in consumption patterns and operational strategies. Streaming platforms, traditionally ad-free, began incorporating advertising into their services, significantly changing audience engagement with movies and shows. Additionally, industry disruptions, such as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, drastically affected original content production, compelling services and networks to leverage existing content libraries. Amidst this scarcity of fresh programming, older shows like “Suits” saw a resurgence in popularity, often topping streaming charts.

Shift in Broadcast Strategies

Dabl, an American TV network owned by Paramount Global, exemplified this shift in strategy. Launched in 2019 as a lifestyle-oriented channel, Dabl refocused its programming on off-network reruns of Black-centric sitcoms in December 2023. The shift, an attempt to align with changing viewer preferences, marked the end of Dabl’s run as a lifestyle channel. Management of the network was taken over by Weigel Broadcasting, although Paramount Global retained ownership.

Decline in Pay-TV Subscriptions

The US pay-TV industry also experienced significant changes, losing about 900,000 subscribers in Q3 2023, a record industry shrinkage of 7.3%. Traditional pay-TV providers, including cable, telco, and satellite, lost a total of 1.97 million subscribers. Virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV only recaptured 21.7% of these losses. Analysts from MoffettNathanson suggest that YouTube TV now surpasses Dish Network, becoming the country’s fourth-largest MVPD. However, they expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of ‘re-bundling’ initiatives and potential mergers between major content suppliers to resolve pay-TV’s challenges.

Roku’s Ascent in the Television Market

2023 also saw the rise of Roku in the television industry. The company, known for its streaming devices, announced its first line of televisions that year. It followed this with the introduction of the Pro Series, a new premium line to be released in spring 2023. The Pro Series, featuring local dimming, mini-LED, enhanced audio technology, and sleek designs, promises a brilliant picture and ‘room-filling’ audio. This development underscores Roku’s ambition to establish a stronger foothold in the television market.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

