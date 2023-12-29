The Year in Television: Farewells, Debuts, and Revivals of 2023

In the dynamic world of television, 2023 held a bittersweet blend of final bows and inaugural performances. From the curtain call of iconic series like ‘Succession’, ‘Happy Valley’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, and ‘Smother’ to the grand entrance of fresh productions like ‘Obituary’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Wolf’, ‘Poker Face’, and ‘Colin from Accounts’, television’s narrative canvas was as vibrant as ever.

Revival of the Classics and Emergence of New Talent

Adding to the thrill, the year witnessed the return of old favorites like ‘Big Brother’, ‘Neighbours’, and ‘Frasier’. The Irish actor Roisin Gallagher emerged as a shining star with her riveting performances in ‘The Dry’ and ‘The Lovers’. However, not all fared well. ‘The Crown’ stumbled into the realm of parody, while Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ successfully traced the footsteps of ‘My Brilliant Friend’.

A Year of Playful Sequels and Real-Life Inspired Reality TV

‘The White Lotus’ delighted fans with a playful second season set in Sicily, while ‘Rose of Tralee’ ventured into new territories with its first co-hosting duo, Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas. Reality TV took a surreal twist with ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, an actual competition inspired by the fictional ‘Squid Game’.

Impactful Documentaries and New Dynamics in Talk Shows

Documentaries, too, carved their niche, with profound Irish stories like ‘The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland’. As Ryan Tubridy bid farewell to ‘The Late Late Show’, Patrick Kielty stepped in, infusing a fresh dynamic into the long-standing series. One particularly poignant documentary delved into the high suicide rates in the Irish Traveller community, shedding light on the tragic story of young Patrick McDonagh and broader systemic issues.

Renewed Seasons, Intimate Perspectives, and Emerging Irish Talent

Meanwhile, ‘The Dry’, with its unique blend of dark comedy and family dynamics, was such a hit that it secured a second season even before its premiere on RTÉ One. ‘Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland’ offered an intimate, heart-wrenching view of ‘The Troubles’, integrating archival material with personal narratives. The year also marked the rise of new Irish talents, particularly in the drama created by Stephen Jones, underlining the richness of Irish artistic creativity.