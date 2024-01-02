The xx Returns to Studio for Fourth Album: An Exploration of New Sounds

The critically acclaimed music trio, The xx, have announced their return to the studio to begin work on their fourth album. The news was confirmed by Romy, the group’s singer, songwriter, and producer, during an interview at the Beyond the Valley Festival in Australia. She revealed that the creative process for the new album is currently “quite wide open,” indicating a time of exploration and experimentation for the band.

Individual Ventures and Their Influence

Over recent years, the individual members of The xx have ventured into solo projects, with each exploring different musical landscapes. Romy’s 2023 debut solo album ‘MID AIR’ delved into the world of house and dance music, while Oliver Sim released ‘Hideous Bastard’ in the same year. These solo ventures, according to Romy, are likely to have an impact on the new album, infusing it with fresh ideas and sounds. However, she reassured fans that despite the potential influences from their solo projects, the new album will still be distinctly identifiable as The xx’s work.

The xx’s Legacy

The group’s last offering was ‘I See You,’ which was released in 2017. Since then, they have been largely silent as a group, but not inactive. In 2022, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Coexist’ with a deluxe re-release, delighting fans with expanded content. This announcement of a new album is the first confirmation of fresh group material since ‘I See You’, and as such, it has sparked a wave of excitement among their fan base.

Future Plans

Despite the allure of their individual projects, The xx had previously confirmed their intention to record new music together, and this confirmation from Romy solidifies their commitment. In the midst of this, she continues to perform shows in support of her solo album ‘MID AIR,’ with upcoming dates scheduled in various cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Australia, and South America.